Cruden builds Home Group schemes | Streamline depot

Property round-up

By a Daily Business reporter |

Kennyhill Square rental homes

Housing provider Home Group Scotland has appointed Cruden Building West, part of the Cruden Group, to deliver two developments.

One is at Kennyhill Square in Dennistoun and the other is in East Balornock. The contracts have a combined value of £12.5m.

The £6m Kennyhill Square development will provide much-needed mid-market rental housing in Glasgow’s East End on the site of a former nursing home. The development has been designed by Grant Murray Architects.

Cruden will deliver a £6.5m contract for 35 affordable homes at East Barlornock, the beginning of phase six of this £50m regeneration of the area.

Streamline moves to new warehouse

Freight and logistics firm Streamline Shipping Group is celebrating its 40th year in business with a move to a new depot at Aberdeen Harbour.

Streamline has almost doubled warehouse capacity with the 7800 sq metre harbourside facility on Palmerston Quay – formerly Aberdeen Harbour’s historic fishmarket.

The move has allowed Streamline to increase its team of full-time yard operatives by 30%, and double its full-time haulage drivers and vehicles, providing new job opportunities in the north east for those in the shipping and logistics industry.