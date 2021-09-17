Crown Estate signs up Bute Energy to city office

Letting

Bute Energy is taking offices in George Street

Crown Estate Scotland has let a further unit at its offices in George St, Edinburgh, with Bute Energy signing a five-year lease.

Bute Energy, a specialist company in onshore wind and solar energy parks aims to provide low-cost renewable energy to local communities.

This latest deal now leaves only one remaining suite within the building. The first-floor suite comprises 2,628 sq ft of space and benefits from partial fit-out.

Ewan Scott of JLL, which advised Crown Estate Scotland on the letting jointly with Cushman & Wakefield, said: “It is great to see another letting at 39 George Street in the current market and this is testament to the proactive and flexible approach Crown Estate Scotland have taken to their leasing strategy.”