Converge finalists dispel fears of Covid setback

The 28 finalists who will compete for a slice of a £300,000 Converge prize pot this year have dispelled any concerns that the past year would adversely impact on the quality of innovation across Scottish academia.

This year’s cohort is drawn from across a range of sectors and includes businesses with solutions to the growing climate crisis and to animal and human health.

Converge director Claudia Cavalluzzo said: “If you had any doubts about the strength of university-led innovation in Scotland, particularly given the setbacks of the last 18 months, then this year’s Converge finalists quickly dispel them.

“Despite all the odds, the quality, creativity and sheer ingenuity of their business ideas is nothing short of exceptional.”

She added: “Turning problems into opportunities is what entrepreneurs do best – even seemingly insurmountable problems like climate change.

“With COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference, just around the corner, it’s great to see that Scotland’s university sector is rising to the challenge and creating a new generation of solutions that will one day turn the tide on the growing climate crisis.”

Successful candidates will receive their prize in equity-free cash and in-kind support at an event on 30 September.

New for this year, and regardless of whether they emerge as winners, all finalists will receive a cash prize to help fund their new ventures. This includes £2,000 for each Converge, Creative and Impact Challenge finalist and £500 for each KickStart Challenge finalist.

This year’s speakers include world record-breaking biologist, conservationist and explorer, Sacha Dench and Cabinet Secretary for Finance, Kate Forbes.

Converge is funded by the Scottish Funding Council, all 18 Scottish universities, Creative Scotland and a roster of partners and sponsors – all of whom lend their invaluable expertise and knowledge to helping Converge businesses on their journey to success. They include Cisco, SSE, the Royal Bank of Scotland and CPI Enterprises.

This year’s finalists are:

Converge Challenge:

Project Name University Exergy 3 Markus Ronde Edinburgh Fitabeo Therapeutics Ltd Mallikarjan Chitlaya Strathclyde Lightwater Sensors Ross Gillanders St Andrews Net AI Paul Patras Edinburgh MI:RNA Eve Hanks SRUC Microplate Dx Stuart Hannah Strathclyde WellFish Diagnostics Brian Quinn UWS X-Genix Ltd Rebecca Goss St Andrews

Creative Challenge:

Project Name University Cancha Jack Oswald Stirling Knit It Lucy Fisher RGU Make Your Own Musicals Jonathan O’Neill RCS Neosome Jo-Anne Tait RGU The Grey Hill Barry Robertson RGU

Impact Challenge:

Project Name University BioLiberty Ross O’Hanlon Edinburgh eMoodie Claire Ann Banga Edinburgh LU Erin Reid Edin Napier Silver Lion Innovations Ltd Ruth Crozier Strathclyde WallBo Amol Deshmukh Glasgow

KickStart Challenge:

Project Name University DeepQA Thomas Cartwright Edinburgh Field to Fabric Rosemary Bristow HWU Firehorse Anna Renouf UHI FORCEnce Badri Aekbote Glasgow Gibson Robotics Joe Gibson Strathclyde MPulse02 Victor Ochoa-Gutierrez Glasgow Nozzle Cycles Glen Craig Dundee Podspectrix Marija Vella HWU ViSion-RF Dimitris Anagnostou HWU WhiteHaul Mohamed Kassem Edinburgh