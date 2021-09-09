Concept offices provide new home for law firm TLT

Office move

Cadworks: purpose-built for flexible working

Law firm TLT has secured 10,000 sq ft in a new suite of city centre offices designed specifically for flexible working.

TLT is taking the top floor of the Cadworks development which will be the firm’s first concept office to help shape its working environment across its six UK offices.

It will support agile working, with facilities and technology to enable employees to mix remote working with time in the office. The design also puts employee wellness and collaboration at the centre of its plans.

The development is due to complete in time for the United Nations’ COP26 climate change summit in November and will be one of the first net zero office buildings in the city.

It will also feature Glasgow’s first cycle-in access ramp and extensive cycling facilities, recycled construction materials, and air purifying paint. TLT will move to its new home in early 2022 when its bespoke fit-out completes.

The firm recently announced a partnership with leading sustainability & climate change advisers Carbon Intelligence to progress its ambitious sustainability programme, of which the firm’s move to Cadworks is part.

John Paul Sheridan, partner and Scotland location head, said: “We continue to invest to grow our business in Scotland and our new office space is the next step on that journey.

“Our people are guiding the design so that the space we create reflects our new flexible working approach and allows them to connect, collaborate and innovate effectively no matter how or when they work, as well as providing the space to better support and work with our clients.

“Critical to that will be the tech we use to connect with clients and colleagues locally, nationally and internationally.

“Cadworks’ sustainable office design alongside its vision of the wider positive social impact developments like this can have, is an approach that sits well with our own strategic and responsible business priorities.”

Basil Demeroutis, managing partner of developer Fore, said: “As businesses rightly focus on bolstering the social, cultural, and environmental attributes of their brand, they are reshaping the way they care for their staff, the community, and the planet”

The office move is part of TLT’s ongoing commitment to investing in Scotland, including a number of key appointments.

TLT was advised by Phil Reid of Phil Reid Associates. Savills acted on behalf of the landlord.