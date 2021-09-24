Cocktails firm Angel’s Share ready to spread its wings

Funding deal

Angel’s Share aims to expand from its small base (pic: Angel’s Share Facebook)

A drinks start-up specialising in ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails, is the first company to raise funds from Scottish micro-investment firm CAM Ventures.

Veteran hospitality manager Michael Crozier aims to broaden the market for his fledgling home delivery drinks firm Angel’s Share which has been focused on the Dumbarton and Helensburgh area.

He teamed up with CAM Ventures’ founder Will Macpherson via LinkedIn and plans to turn a customer base built up via social media into a wider audience with the “significant” financial support from CAM which was set up to provide funding to individuals impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

Asked what attracted him to Angel’s Share, Mr Macpherson noted: “My primary aim when establishing CAM Ventures was discovering potential business partners who stood apart from the crowd.”

Mr Crozier, who has a background in restaurants, is working with the Start-Up Drinks Lab in Port Glasgow which offers clients a “concept to shelf” service.

He said: “Angel’s Share is a brand which I have been looking to properly launch for the past couple of years. The RTD market is one which keeps growing, and we feel like we can offer consumers the chance to enjoy a premium, bartender-inspired experience in the comfort of their own homes.”

He is keen to emphasise the ethics which are integral to the brand. From using packaging which is at least 90% recyclable, to identifying potential charitable partners, Mr Crozier said: ‘If we find ourselves in a position that can make even a few peoples’ lives that little bit easier, then that’s what we will do.’