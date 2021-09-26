Main Menu

Circular economy firm Carbogenics hires CEO

| September 27, 2021

Carbogenics, an Edinburgh-based circular economy start-up supporting the farming, wastewater and food waste sectors, has appointed sustainability veteran Ed Craig as chief executive. Mr Craig, founder and former executive director of the Edinburgh Centre for Carbon Innovation (ECCI), joins Carbogenics having been executive dean at the Centre for Business, Innovation and Enterprise at Staffordshire University. 

He says Carbogenics’ aim of improving the efficiency of anaerobic digestion (AD) plants to increase their ability to minimise greenhouse gas emissions can help the UK make progress toward Net Zero.

Mr Craig is an honorary professor at the University of Edinburgh, sits on the international advisory board of Sjtu Low Carbon College in Shanghai, is a senior affiliate to Boston University and advises both SCDI and WWF Scotland. He began his business career in the 1990s in the wastewater treatment sector.

Carbogenics, a former spin-out from the University of Edinburgh, is based in the university’s King’s Buildings. It has a staff of seven but expects this to rise to ten by the end of this year.  

