Building ferries abroad ‘is hammer blow’ to Scots yards

Ministers accused

Two new ferries will be built overseas

Scottish government ministers have been accused of a failure of industrial strategy after it was revealed that two ferries for the islands will be built overseas.

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) has invited bids for the contract to build the vessels for Islay.

The four yards on the shortlist are Damen Shipyard in Romania, Remontowa Shipbuilding in Poland, and Turkish shipyards Sefine Denizcilik Tersanecilik Turizm, and Cemre Marin Endustri.

Each submission was assessed rigorously against technical and financial criteria. The shortlisted shipyards will now submit their technical and commercial proposals for the design and construction of the two vessels.

Scottish Labour transport spokesperson Neil Bibby said: “This news will come as a hammer-blow to Scotland’s shipbuilders and demonstrates the SNP’s complete lack of an industrial strategy.

“This announcement means more jobs and more money going overseas at a time of economic crisis.

“The modernisation of the ferry network can help secure the future of Ferguson’s and drive the economic renewal of the Lower Clyde. For the Scottish Government to keep missing these opportunities or making a complete mess of them is a damming indictment of the SNP.”

Jim Anderson director of vessels at CMAL, said: “We received interest from many shipyards across the world, and carried out robust assessment of their technical and financial suitability to take on this project.

“Four shipyards scored the highest across both criteria and have now been issued an ITT for the contract. This stage of the procurement process will take around six months, and we hope to award the contract to the winning shipyard at the end of March 2022.”