Bruce-Gardyne to chair Scotland Food & Drink

| September 22, 2021
Lucinda Bruce-Gardyne

New role: Lucinda Bruce-Gardyne (pic: Terry Murden)

Founder of Genius Foods, Lucinda Bruce-Gardyne, has been appointed chairman of industry leadership body, Scotland Food & Drink.  She will assume her role at the organisation’s AGM in November.

With more than 20 years’ experience in the industry as a chef, teacher, entrepreneur and board director, Ms Bruce-Gardyne takes over from Dennis Overton who has held the role since 2018.

The Scotland Food & Drink Board guides the strategic development and delivery of the organisation’s goals.

Ms Bruce-Gardyne trained as a chef at Leith’s School of Food and Wine and went on to run a private catering company in Italy and London before returning to a teaching role at Leith’s.

In 2008, she founded Genius Foods after discovering a lack of gluten free options catering to her son’s gluten intolerance. Genius remains based in West Lothian and caters to customers across the UK, Europe, Australia, and America.  Ms Bruce-Gardyne recently stepped down from the business to pursue other interests.

She co-founded the Gluten Free Industry Association in 2016 in collaboration with the Food & Drink Federation. She is also a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh and holds non-executive directorships at the Society of Chemical Industry and The Scale Up Institute.

In 2019, she was appointed a board director of Scotland Food & Drink, where she has been working closely with the current chairman, Dennis Overton, and chief executive, James Withers.

Mr Overton is the co-founder of sustainable seafood business, Aquascot, based in Ross-shire. The business moved to full employee ownership status in 2016.

He was also one of a small group of industry players who, in the early 2000s developed the concept of a leadership organisation which became Scotland Food & Drink and has sat on its board since it was launched in 2007.

