Berry hands over to first female chair at Weir

Board change

Charles Berry and Barbara Jeremiah

Charles Berry will retire as chairman of Weir Group following the 2022 Annual General Meeting and will be succeeded by Barbara Jeremiah, the first female to lead the board in the Glasgow company’s 150-year history.

Ms Jeremiah has been Weir’s senior independent director since 2020, having joined the board in 2017.

Her previous experience includes more than 30 years with Alcoa, the global aluminium producer, where she was executive vice president, corporate development and chairman’s Counsel.

Ms Jeremiah, a lawyer, spent over 30 years in a number of roles with Alcoa Inc. (now demerged into Alcoa and Arconic). She also served as the chairwoman of Boart Longyear and as a non-executive director of Aggreko, Premier Oil and Russel Metals.

Mr Berry, who has served a full nine-year term, commented : “It is an incredible privilege to serve as Chairman of Weir, a business where my father spent much of his career and a Group that I have had a life-long affection for.

“Since joining the board in 2013, and becoming chairman in 2014, Weir has successfully completed one of the biggest transformations in its history and is now ideally placed to prosper in the decades ahead, with a clear strategy and first-class leadership team.

“I am also delighted that Barbara will be succeeding me. She is an excellent choice for chair, and personally, having served on the Hampton-Alexander Review, it is also great to be handing the baton on to the first woman to Chair Weir in the Group’s 150-year history.”