Beeks puts dividends on hold to re-invest in business

Beeks Financial Cloud Group, the Glasgow-based cloud computing and connectivity provider for financial markets, intends putting dividends on hold as it diverts cash into the business.

In a statement, Mark Cubitt said: “For the last few years we have been paying a modest dividend whilst continuing to re-invest in our business.

“Notwithstanding our solid balance sheet, the expected growth and investment into the business over the next few year… has led us to take the decision that cash would be better re-invested in the business to compound growth for the benefit of shareholders in the medium term.

“Therefore, subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, future dividend distributions are expected to be put on hold.”

Underlying profit before tax increased 13% to £1.61m (2020: £1.43m) on a 24% rise in revenues to £11.62m (2020: £9.36m).

Over the year headcount increased to 80 from 65 in June 2020, primarily in revenue generating areas such as sales and marketing and product development.

In a trading update the board said it now anticipates revenues for the year ended 30 June 2022 will be ahead of current market expectations. The additional revenue will be reinvested in the further development of the Proximity Cloud offering, to capitalise on its growing sales pipeline and significant market opportunity.

Gordon McArthur, CEO of Beeks Financial Cloud commented: “The prospects for Beeks have never been more promising. The successes with our tier 1 clients means we are now recognised as an established technology provider to financial markets, with a track record and compelling reference clients, providing us with a strong foundation to drive our business forward.

“Having completed the first stages of our product investment, our focus for the year ahead will be on sales execution and delivery for our customers.

“Whilst we continue to assess the ongoing impact of Covid-19 on our business and operations, and the pipeline of opportunities will take time to convert, this pipeline is at a record level which combined with the expansion opportunities within our current customer base gives us confidence in another strong year of growth ahead.”