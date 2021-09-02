Barratt profits surge | Gym group plans 40 openings

Daily Business Live

7am: Barratt surges

A booming housing market drove profits sharply higher at Barratt Developments.

The house builder posted a 65.1% surge in pre-tax profits to £812.2m for the year to the end of June, against £491.8m in the previous year. However, profits are still 10% below their pre-Covid accounting period.

The company has proposed a final ordinary dividend per share of 21.9p (2020: nil; 2019: 19.5p), resulting in a total ordinary dividend for the financial year of 29.4p (2020: nil; 2019: 29.1p).

Chief executive David Thomas said: “We have made excellent progress this year thanks to the resilience, flexibility and hard work of our employees, sub-contractors and suppliers.”

Chairman John Allan said: “Our business is in a strong position with substantial net cash, a well-capitalised balance sheet and a strong forward sales position.”

7am: Gym Group openings

Gym Group chief executive Richard Darwin said the company is targeting 40 new openings in the 18 months to December 2022

It has seen a strong recovery in membership numbers following re-opening, with 730,000 members at 30 June from 547,000 at the end of February.

The company posted a £27.4m adjusted loss before tax for the half year on a 21.4% fall in revenue to £29.3m (H1 2020: £37.3m).

Global markets

Oil prices fell after OPEC+ agreed to stick with its policy of gradually returning supply to the market.

Brent crude was down by 16 cents, or 0.2%, at $71.43 a barrel after dropping 4 cents on Wednesday. US oil fell 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $68.36 a barrel, after rising 9 cents in the previous session.

OPEC and other producers including Russia, together known as OPEC+, agreed to continue phasing out record production reductions by adding 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month to the market.

On Wall Street the Nasdaq closed at a record high, rising 0.33% and the S&P 500 rose 0.03% but just missed a fresh peak, as September kicked off with renewed buying of technology stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.14%.

Over the last 20 trading days the S&P 500 posted 55 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 131 new highs and 17 new lows.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.1%, while South Korea’s Kopsi fell 0.6%.