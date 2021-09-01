Babcock seals Aberdeen sale | Menzies back in black

Daily Business Live

9am: Stocks rise

London stocks rose in early trade following more positive sentiment in Asia, and ahead of new figures on the UK manufacturing sector.

In the housing market a survey from Nationwide showed house prices rose 2.1% in August following a 0.6% increase in July. This was the second-largest jump in 15 years.

WH Smith slumped after it lifted full-year guidance but warned that 2022 profits were expected to be at the lower end of expectations as the travel sector’s path of recovery from the Covid pandemic remained uncertain.

The FTSE 100 was 54.61 points higher at 7,174.31.

7am: Babcock sells Aberdeen business

Babcock, the international aerospace, defence and security company, has completed the sale of its Aberdeen-based oil and gas aviation business to CHC Group for £10 million.

Proceeds from the sale, announced in March, will be used to reduce net debt.

The business provides offshore oil and gas crew transportation services in the UK, Denmark and Australia. It employs over 500 people and operates around 30 aircraft across its three locations.

For the year ending 31 March 2021, it had revenue of £154m, a loss before tax of £2m and underlying operating profit of £2m.

Babcock CEO David Lockwood said: “This disposal is part of our plan to streamline and focus the group on our key markets. Divesting at least £400 million of businesses will enable us to reduce complexity and increase our focus as we return Babcock to strength. The oil and gas aviation business has found a new home and we wish them all the best for the future.”

7am: Menzies back in profit

Logistics firm Menzies returned to profit in the half year to 30 June with the underlying figure before tax coming at £10.9m against a £48.7m loss in the corresponding period last year.

No dividend is to be paid in respect of the first half results.

The board said it remains confident about the group’s long-term outlook.

“The prompt actions taken at the start of the pandemic have put us in a good position to prosper now the aviation sector has begun to recover. Our strategy for growth, based around our strategic priorities, and our disciplined approach are set to deliver sustainable stakeholder returns in the coming years.”

Philipp Joeinig, chairman & CEO, added: “I am pleased that we have delivered a strong first half despite the continuing impact of Covid-19 on travel. This outturn is testament to the actions that were taken last year and our continuing tight focus on all aspects of our operations.

“We are committed to delivering against our strategic priorities and are making good progress. We continue to win contracts, enter new markets and optimise the mix of our business portfolio. Furthermore, we are confident that our resilient business model leaves us well placed to prosper as flight volumes continue to recover.”

7am: Scotgold hits key milestone

Gold miner Scotgold Resources said monthly production revenues at its mine near Loch Lomond have exceeded operating costs for the first time in the company’s history.

In an operational update, the company said mining activity at the Cononish mine continued uninterrupted during August.

The company is looking to build its workforce with additional mining and processing plant operatives, as well as purchasing and warehouse staff. This recruitment and training programme is being conducted in parallel with a cost rationalisation exercise to minimise excess expenditure with a focus on reducing external contractors and targeting fixed costs.

“Everything is going according to our overall strategy which is to be a consistent and stable producer,” said chief executive Philip Day.

Global markets

Asian shares gave up some of their recent gains as worries about slowing global growth in several markets returned to weigh on traders’ minds. Chinese blue chips fell 0.44% and Hong Kong 0.5%.

However, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.89%, boosted by data showing that Japanese companies’ capital spending rose in the second quarter, the first such increase since the pandemic began.

Oil was steady, with US crude at $68.49 a barrel, and Brent crude at $71.72 per barrel, neither changed much on the day, having finished August with their first monthly losses since March.

An OPEC+ meeting, where major producers will decide whether to go ahead with their plan to add supply, is due to take place later today.

Wall Street stocks closed slightly lower although August was the seventh consecutive winning month for the S&P 500 which closed 0.13% weaker.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.11% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.04% softer.

In corporate news, Zoom shares plunged almost 17% after revealing that second-quarter revenues had slowed despite raising guidance and beating on earnings as a result of the worsening Covid-19 pandemic.