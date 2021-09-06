Azets sees growth in Scotland following rebrand

Accountancy

Chris Horne and Peter Gallanagh: growth potential

Peter Gallanagh, the CEO in Scotland for Azets, the top 10 accountancy firm specialising in the SME market, said it is well-placed for further development in Scotland after a year of transition.

In September last year Cogital Group rebranded the predecessor firms Campbell Dallas Baldwins, Scott Moncrieff and Wilkins Kennedy as Azets which, together with Blick Rothenberg, now generate almost £300 million of revenue in the UK.

Milestone achievements in Scotland during the first year include a commitment to increasing staff numbers by 50% during the next five years to 750.

The business also launched a campaign to attract retired accountants back to the profession and forecasts that around 10% of staff will be retirees capitalising on the new flexible working contracts now available.

Across the UK, Azets added 10,000 clients and has also launched a drive to add 650 staff at all levels and create up to 200 positions for graduates and school leavers this financial year.

Mr Gallanagh paid tribute to staff for their commitment to clients and each other during the last year and for the contribution they have made to the development of the business.

He said: “I am immensely proud of the professionalism of our staff and how they have responded during the last year. Whilst it has been an exceptionally difficult period, new opportunities have also emerged but Azets has adapted well and we are well placed to further develop the business.”

Other national milestones during the first 12 months include:

Creating more than 500 job openings, including nearly 200 graduate trainee and school leaver placements

Multimillion-pound investment in a fully digitised, mobile-enabled hybrid working environment

More than 100 staff promoted by moving within Azets’ regional office network

Continued acquisition of specialist SME accountancy and tax advisory firms

Appointments of Aase Aamdal Lundgaard and Ian Smart as Non-Executive Directors from Deloitte and Grant Thornton respectively.

Inaugural SME Barometer, a new survey of 760 Azets SME clients across the UK and the Nordics to champion the voice of SMEs

Azets’ CEO Chris Horne added: “The Azets brand represents the next phase in our development, alongside significant investments in technology, infrastructure, and people.

“What we have achieved in our first 12 months has met and, in areas, exceeded our strategic plan, and we’re on track to meet our short- and long-term growth targets.”

In June 2021, Chris Horne became CEO, replacing Dawn Marriott, who remains on the board. Mr Horne has overall responsibility for Azets and Blick Rothenberg, with more than 160 offices across the UK and the Nordics.

Support Daily Business

Your one-off donation from as little as £20 helps support quality journalism Contribute here