Main Menu

Finance

Azets boosts tax and audit teams in north east

| September 29, 2021

Jenna McDonald, Jamie Summerton and Chelsea Robertson

Azets, the accountancy firm, has strengthened its new corporate tax and audit teams.

Jenna McDonald joins as a corporate tax manager from AAB.  She has advised a wide range of SMEs and multinational groups on their corporation tax and is also a specialist in R&D Tax Relief.

Chelsea Robertson also joins as a corporate tax manager and brings extensive experience advising fast-growing businesses on their UK and international tax strategies

Azets has appointed Jamie Summerton as a specialist consultant responsible for managing the audit team.

He is returning to the profession following a lengthy period working in a senior financial leadership role in the food manufacturing industry. 

He worked for several mid-tier and Big Four firms and is a specialist on IFRS and UK GAAP.

Accountancy firm expands in Albyn Place

Appointments, Finance & Law No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Elaine Elder

Elder joins dispute team at Aberdein Considine

Aberdein Considine has boosted its dispute resolution team with the appointment of a banking andRead More

Ed-Craig-of-Carbogenics

Circular economy firm Carbogenics hires CEO

Carbogenics, an Edinburgh-based circular economy start-up supporting the farming, wastewater and food waste sectors, hasRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.