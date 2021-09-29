Finance
Azets boosts tax and audit teams in north east
Jenna McDonald, Jamie Summerton and Chelsea Robertson
Azets, the accountancy firm, has strengthened its new corporate tax and audit teams.
Jenna McDonald joins as a corporate tax manager from AAB. She has advised a wide range of SMEs and multinational groups on their corporation tax and is also a specialist in R&D Tax Relief.
Chelsea Robertson also joins as a corporate tax manager and brings extensive experience advising fast-growing businesses on their UK and international tax strategies
Azets has appointed Jamie Summerton as a specialist consultant responsible for managing the audit team.
He is returning to the profession following a lengthy period working in a senior financial leadership role in the food manufacturing industry.
He worked for several mid-tier and Big Four firms and is a specialist on IFRS and UK GAAP.