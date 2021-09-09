Angel group and agency to boost female enterprise

Partnership

Jackie Waring: more support (pic: Terry Murden)

AccelerateHER, a growth programme run by the Investing Women angel group, has launched a partnership with Scottish Enterprise.

Since the launch of the AccelerateHER programme in 2015, the number of female founders raising investment in Scotland has increased by 400% with finalists raising £34.5m investment and creating about 375 jobs.

AccelerateHER will extend its existing support programme to benefit up to 63 additional female-founded companies.

This includes a series of business scaling and investment readiness masterclasses and one-to-one coaching sessions with AccelerateHER’s global network of experienced angels.

The programme will also feature a number of sessions connecting aspiring Scottish female company founders with leading business figures and entrepreneurs.

Victoria Carmichael, director of strategic investments at Scottish Enterprise, said: “Helping Scotland’s entrepreneurs build innovative, disruptive and resilient job-creating businesses is critical to economic recovery.

“Bringing gender parity to our entrepreneurial ecosystem is a fundamental part of that process, with representation of women in entrepreneurship remaining an international concern.

“AccelerateHER is well-connected and highly regarded and has a formidable track record in helping female-led companies scale for growth, secure investment, and access international markets.”

Jackie Waring, CEO of AccelerateHER, said: “This now means we can support more female founders through our established mentoring programmes and global, market-building missions.

“Growing the number of female founders accessing investment and helping them secure international market opportunities for their businesses is an economic imperative for Scotland – it’s also been our core focus since launching AccelerateHER.”