Andras joins leadership team as new Napier dean

Academia

Edinburgh Napier University has appointed Professor Peter Andras to the senior leadership team as dean of the schools of computing and engineering & the built environment. His appointment comes after it was agreed by the University’s academic board that there were clear synergies and benefits in developing a more collaborative relationship between the two Merchiston-based Schools.

Michael Greenhalgh took on the role of interim dean of both schools and has now joined the University on a permanent basis as the director of Strategy & Planning, and will lead on the annual planning processes.

Professor Andras (pictured) comes to Edinburgh from Keele University, where he headed up the school of computing and mathematics, and has a wealth of experience in leadership, education portfolio development and governance roles.

He is an active researcher with significant results in the areas of artificial neural networks, invertebrate neuroscience and modelling of evolution of social institutions.

Prior to starting at Keele seven years ago, he had various academic roles over a 14-year period at Newcastle University, and earlier held teaching posts at universities in the Netherlands and Romania.

He is a member of a number of scientific societies, encompassing computer science, biology, artificial intelligence and neuroscience, and has been involved in setting up three start-up companies and a series of collaborations with industry.

He also has a strong interest in politics, having served as a city councillor in Newcastle and campaigned for investment in renewable energy sources.

Professor Andras said: “The schools of computing, and engineering and the built environment, have an excellent reputation in cyber security, timber research and sustainable construction, social informatics, transport policy research, evolutionary optimisation and renewable energy.”