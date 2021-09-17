Main Menu

Innovation boost

Amazon adding 100 tech jobs at Edinburgh base

| September 17, 2021

The Edinburgh centre is a base for innovation

Amazon is hiring a further 100 technology engineers and other specialists at its innovation centre in Edinburgh.

The majority of roles are for highly skilled jobs across a wide range of professions, from software developers and machine learning specialists, to applied sciences and product managers.

Edinburgh was Amazon’s first research and development centre outside of North America and has earned a reputation as a global centre for innovation, software engineering and machine learning. It opened 17 years ago in Waverley Gate, the former GPO building on North Bridge.

Graeme Smith, managing director, Amazon Development Centre Scotland (ACDS), said: “These highly skilled jobs join our incredibly talented teams in Scotland and provide exciting opportunities for those who want to be at the cutting edge of global technology.

“Our employees benefit hundreds of millions of customers around the world by focusing on personalised shopping recommendations, digital advertising and research and development.”

Amazon has more than 2,500 employees in Scotland – across the Amazon Development Centre in Edinburgh, fulfilment centres in Dunfermline and Gourock, as well as the Prime Now site in Glasgow, Customer Service Centre in Edinburgh and delivery stations in Edinburgh, Dundee, Bathgate, Aberdeen, Baillieston and Motherwell. 

