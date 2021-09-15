Allan Murray Architects rebrands as AMA Studio

Change of name

New brand: Billy Duncan, Conor Pittman, Kenny McNally and Tim Blathwayt,

An architecture practice that has been involved in several high profile city-centre developments in Edinburgh is rebranding.

Founded in 1994 as Allan Murray Architects, it will become AMA Studio, a move that follows its switch to employee ownership last year.

The practice has played a key role in big projects such as the £1 billion St James Quarter, New Waverley and the new Boroughmuir High School.

Following a robust financial year given the challenging conditions of the pandemic, the practice is targeting a period of sustained growth, with an expected pipeline of projects across the UK.

Conor Pittman, managing director, said: “The core of the business will always be in Edinburgh, working on the integration of contemporary design within a historic setting.

“That work is now being recognised on a national level, which is helping us expand outward from our traditional ‘urbanist’ label and secure more varied work across the UK – in rural and urban areas and across leisure, office, retail and residential.

“Rebranding as AMA Studio reflects not only this change in direction for the company, but our more collaborative way of working since becoming employee owned.

“Our team has positively embraced employee ownership and continues to rise to the challenge, everyone is taking more responsibility than before.”

AMA Studio has secured a major residential commission in Glasgow in addition to a significant rural project in the North of England.

Director Kenny McNally continues to oversee the next phase of St James Quarter where the cinema, hotel, aparthotel and housing will join the retail offering.