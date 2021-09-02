Alexander backs growth plan at Hancock

Factory investment

Nadia Alexander: investor

Fashion manufacturer Hancock of Scotland, the original maker of Mackintosh coats, is seeking a new factory after attracting investment from the Scottish entrepreneur Nadia Alexander and her husband Murray.

Ms Alexander takes the reins as managing director of the Cumbernauld-based company and will be responsible for increasing luxury collaborations as well as moving to a new base.

She is director and owner of the luxury retail store Oliami which she and Murray – owner of construction firm Algo Blairgowrie – opened in Edinburgh’s Multrees Walk and in Auchterarder.

She says the investment in Hancock further underlines the importance of Scottish manufacturing to the luxury market.

Hancock has contracts with top fashion brands such as Stella McCartney, Burberry and Louis Vuitton.

Hancock specialises in a signature coat construction using a

process that has been perfected over centuries. Pieces are labelled ‘Made in Britain’ or ‘Handmade in Scotland’.

Commenting on her new investment Ms Alexander said: “Hancock has been a successful manufacturer of luxury fashion for many years and have the most incredibly skilled workforce.

“Our ambition is to restore the factory to its former glory with an imminent move into a new larger factory and enable the company to grow, allowing us to increase employment and ensure that the skilled work force are being rewarded for the incredible work in which they produce.

“Within the next year we would like to have the space to run a modern apprentice course and support the growth producing high end products for both international and local designers and retail brands.”