Akela opens Leeds hub in planned English roll-out

Expansion

Akela has extensive operations in Scotland

Ground engineering and construction company, Akela Group, has taken premises in Leeds as part of plans to expand into the English market.

The Glasgow-based company wants its new Yorkshire base to act as a hub for the North of England.

It is currently one of Scotland’s largest multi-disciplinary construction services and civil engineering companies with more than 300 employees.

The company is expecting to grow by 10% over the next two years as a result of the latest move.

Mark Markey, managing director, said: “We are seeing increased levels of demand for the wide range of ground engineering and civil engineering services, particularly in the North of England and we are well placed to meet that growing demand.

“The opening of the Leeds hub presents an excellent growth opportunity for the Akela Group and it will bring an abundance of employment opportunities and economic benefits to the region and beyond.”