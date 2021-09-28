AG Barr pays special dividend | DeepMatter deal

Daily Business Live

9.30am: Blue chips step back

The FTSE 100 reversed recent gains to trade 41 points lower at 7,022.80.

7am: AG Barr dividend

Soft drinks firm AG Barr is re-introducing dividends and has announced a special payout to shareholders following a number of one-off cash inflows outside normal trading.

The company will pay an interim dividend of 2p per share (2020/21 : nil) payable on 29 October to shareholders on the register on 8 October. A special dividend of 10p per share will also be payable.

In a half year statement it said trading has been strong across both business units, Barr Soft Drinks and Funkin, resulting in an “unusually high profit performance”.

The shift in demand is reverting to out-of-home as the hospitality sector and on-the-go channels begin to recover.

For the 27 weeks ended 1 August the group delivered revenue of £135.3m, up 19.5% on the prior year. On a like-for-like basis, excluding the extra week of trading, revenue was £128.5m, an increase of 13.5%.

Statutory profit before tax in the period was £24.4m (2020/21 : £5.1m).

7am: easyJet rights issue

easyJet said it had received acceptances from shareholders for 93% of the new shares it sold as part of a £1.2 billion rights issue aimed at funding its recovery from the pandemic.

Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said: “The success of this capital raise, thanks to great support from investors, will enable easyJet to strengthen its balance sheet and accelerate its post-COVID 19 recovery plan.”

7am: DeepMatter collaboration

DeepMatter, the Glasgow-based international digital chemistry data company, has signed a contract with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, based in Hyderabad, India, for its DigitalGlassware platform.

This collaboration is part of DeepMatter’s ongoing strategy to provide its platform to the major global contract research organisations to accelerate the discovery of new drugs.

7am: Moonpig update

Greetings cards company Moonpig said trading in the year to date has been strong and it is raising its guidance for group revenue in FY22 to be between £270m and £285m.

Global markets

London’s blue chip index was expected to rise by about six points, according to spread-betting platforms, having gained 12 points yesterday to close at 7,063.4.

Wall Street had a mixed session with a 0.41% gain for the Dow Jones whil the Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed down 0.45% and 0.1%.

Asian shares mainly drifted lower Tuesday as investors continued to fret over China Evergrande Group’s unsolved debt crisis.

Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was down nearly 1%, while Japan’s Nikkei was off 0.6%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.44%.