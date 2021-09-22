AECOM signs up for 177 Bothwell Street

Office letting

177 Bothwell Street will be Glasgow’s biggest office block

AECOM, the global infrastructure consulting firm, is the latest to take space at HFD Group’s flagship 177 Bothwell Street office development in Glasgow.

The firm has secured around 20,000 sq ft on the office development’s second floor. AECOM has the option to take more space.

Set to complete in the final quarter of this year, 177 Bothwell Street will be Glasgow’s largest single office building.

Virgin Money had already pre-let half of 177 Bothwell Street, while HFD Offices will operate from another two floors.

CBRE and BNP Paribas are taking the development’s ground and first floors, respectively.

The building’s energy will be supplied by Blantyre Muir Wind Farm in South Lanarkshire, ensuring it is 100% renewable from an identified local source.

Andy Barker, chief operating officer, Europe, AECOM, said: “Signing a long-term lease for the office development at 177 Bothwell Street reaffirms our longstanding commitment to Glasgow.”

Stephen Lewis, managing director of HFD Property Group, said: “As one of the world’s largest engineering and infrastructure consultancies, AECOM is another great professional services occupier to add to our growing list at 177 Bothwell Street.”

Cushman & Wakefield acted for AECOM on the deal, while HFD was represented by 177 Bothwell Street’s joint agents Knight Frank and CBRE.