Accountants and law firm target Albyn Place

Office expansion

Albyn Place: room for expansion

An accountancy practice and a law firm have unveiled plans for expansion in the same refurbished offices in Aberdeen’s west end.

Azets, the accountancy business targeting the SME market, has taken a further 2,000 sq ft at its Albyn Place offices with capacity for a further 20 staff.

Law firm Shepherd and Wedderburn is continuing its investment in Aberdeen by moving into the same property.

The Azets office now extends to 6,000 sq ft and with the firm’s new hybrid working model the business is on target to employ around 100 staff in Aberdeen by the end of 2022.

David Booth, Azets regional managing partner said: “The additional space means that we have the capacity to accelerate our expansion plans and continue to hire a wide range of talent from across the North-East, including expanding our established graduate and trainee recruitment programme.”

Shepherd and Wedderburn is taking Grade A office accommodation in Albyn Place which offers capacity to double the firm’s headcount in the city as it anticipates sustained growth in the region.

The move is part of a three-year strategy to grow its business across the north east by supporting clients active in key growth sectors, such as renewable energy.

Shepherd and Wedderburn’s Clean Energy Group comprises 90 lawyers, who advise on landmark clean energy projects across the UK. In addition, the firm now has one of the largest private wealth and tax practices in Scotland, following the acquisition of Dentons’ 20-strong Scottish private client team earlier this year.

Andrew Blain, managing partner, said: “This latest investment in our Aberdeen presence underscores our commitment to our clients in the north-east and reflects our confidence in the economic potential of the region, particularly in sectors where we have particular expertise.”

Tim Stevenson, director of landlord GSS Developments, said Albyn Place is currently one of the most sought-after areas for the commercial property market in Aberdeen.

Dan Smith, director and head of office at Savills in Aberdeen, said: “We undertook a comprehensive search for alternative office accommodation on behalf of Shepherd and Wedderburn.

“This search ultimately settled on 37 Albyn Place. The building has recently undergone extensive refurbishment, and the quality and specification of the product – being open plan and highly specified – is unique for the prime West End of Aberdeen.”

Azets boosts tax and audit teams in north east