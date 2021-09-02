2i wins £20m contract for social security services

Government work

Dave Kelly: incredibly proud

Software testing firm 2i has landed a £20 million contract to help the Scottish Government deliver social security services.

Edinburgh-based 2i, which secured work previously for the Social Security Scotland department, will take on responsibility for defining the testing and quality assurance activities for the payments being delivered. The contract will run for at least two years.

Managing director Dave Kelly said the latest social security contract is one of the most meaningful won since he joined the firm in 2014.

“Being at the very heart of such a landmark change in Scotland’s benefits system is something to be incredibly proud of,” he said.

Other blue-chip clients of the firm include the Home Office, Virgin Money, the Department of Health & Social Care and the newly rebranded global investment company abrdn, formerly Standard Life Aberdeen.

The company has enjoyed significant year-on-year growth and has turned a loss into profit. Turnover is more than £13 million and it is likely to top £20m in the next financial year.

Growth means the firm is now regularly competing with global players, including household names such as Cap Gemini, Deloitte and IBM. As well as its headquarters in Edinburgh, it has also opened offices in Glasgow and London and now has 200 staff based across the UK.

Welfare, pensions and child maintenance are currently reserved to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the UK’s biggest public services department. However, the 2016 Scotland Act transferred a range of social security powers to the Scottish Parliament.

Social Security Scotland delivers 11 benefits and, when fully operational, will deliver 17 benefits supporting 1.8 million children and adults.

2i won its first contract with Social Security Scotland in 2018 and helped to ensure testing and quality assurance of payments.

Mr Kelly added: “We are thrilled to be chosen to continue our work with Social Security Scotland and help it to create a modern benefits system that embodies dignity, fairness and respect for citizens.

“These benefits are being introduced to help and support the most vulnerable in our society and delivering them with comprehensive risk and assurance processes is vital.”