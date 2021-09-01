£1.9m warehousing for Hillington Industrial Estate

Property

New space for industry

A £1.9 million project to transform a disused facility on Scotland’s largest industrial estate will see the creation of 22,540 sq ft of warehousing to help fill the gap for modern industrial units in the greater Glasgow industrial market.

The Carnegie Road redevelopment at Hillington Park is scheduled to start on 28 September, with the 34 week work programme involving the complete redevelopment of the dilapidated 1950’s site into an energy efficient, modern warehouse facility with new office pod installation and a redesigned and enlarged service yard that meets modern HGV usage standards.

The redevelopment has been designed with improved energy efficiency at its core. Modelling by independent energy consultants Carbon Futures has estimated that the proposed installation of enhanced insulation, LED lighting, air-source heat pump efficient heating and removal of gas appliances, will reduce energy consumption by 79% compared to the building’s current condition.

This will result in a typical future occupier saving £6,000 in costs each year, with the EPC rating for the building expected to improve from F to B.

The project was tendered by lead consultancy EPC Associates which is supplying principal designer, project and cost management services. The work programme, which will be undertaken by Glasgow-based contractor, Insite Contracts, will see the demolition of the redundant office element while the warehouse building will be stripped back to the structural frame and completely reclad with a mix of profiled and micro-rib metal panelling.

The scheme at Carnegie Road is an integral part of Frasers Property’s ongoing transformation of the Hillington Park estate and comes on the back of the West 100 and 200 development, which is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2022 and will see the creation of almost 133,000 sq ft of modern industrial units.

Commenting on the Carnegie Road redevelopment, Grant Edmondson, commercial director at Hillington Park said: “This is another substantial commitment by Frasers Property to invest in and substantially upgrade older stock on Hillington Park.

“The proposed scheme will deliver a new modern, energy efficient warehouse unit with a large secure service yard, with the quoted rental reset accordingly. There is a lack of available modern units in the Greater Glasgow industrial market and we expect this property will relet quickly once completed next year.”

Current occupiers at Hillington Park operate in a wide range of sectors including transport & last mile logistics, automotive, construction services, manufacturing, engineering, retail, technology and the public sector.