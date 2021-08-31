Zondagh named as new attack coach for Scotland

Blair replacement

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Pleased: Gregor Townsend (pic: SNS Group).

South African AB Zondagh has joined Gregor Townsend’s backroom team as Scotland attack coach.

The 35-year-old joins from Toulouse RFC following the team’s European and French Championship double-winning season in 2020/21.

He replaces assistant coach Mike Blair, who has left the international set-up to take over as head coach of Edinburgh Rugby.

“We are delighted to secure such a high-quality replacement for Mike and to bring AB into the Scotland coaching set-up,” said Townsend.

“AB has already had an impressive coaching career in two very different rugby nations. I believe that these experiences, and his approach to coaching, will help us and our players make further progress as we build towards the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

“The Autumn Test series is just around the corner and will give our players and management team an opportunity to work with, and learn from, a new coach that has just worked at the highest level of European club rugby.

“AB will also be available as a skills resource coach for Edinburgh and Glasgow as well as with players at academy level.”

Zondagh, who will begin his role with Scotland in early September, subject to a visa being granted, said: “I see this as a massive opportunity to work in international rugby with Gregor and the other Scotland coaches and one that I am very excited to take.

“It was a no-brainer really and I am looking forward to adding value to the group and the positive rugby the team play.”