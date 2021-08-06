Main Menu

Wood hired as sales manager at Commsworld

| August 7, 2021

UK independent network provider Commsworld has strengthened its sales team with the appointment of Steve Wood as group sales manager. Mr Wood (pictured) is a highly-experienced executive of more than 27 years, working in the UK and European markets across many sectors including IT and telecoms, corporate enterprise, utilities, finance and the public sector.

He joins with the aim of continuing the UK-wide expansion of the Edinburgh-headquartered company, as well as reinforcing the quality of its service to current clients.

Mr Wood’s previous roles include 13 years at SSE Enterprise Telecoms, in which he became head of energy and utility sales, and senior positions at Bottomline Technologies and AGFA Photo.

He said: “Commsworld is now a recognised name across the UK and has a hugely impressive client list in both the public and private sectors. I look forward to growing its presence throughout the country, and across a wider range of markets and sectors.”

