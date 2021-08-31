Wetzel hands over WEST to focus on emerging stars

Brewing handover

Petra Wetzel: new challenge

Petra Wetzel is stepping down as head of WEST, the bar and brewery she founded in the east end of Glasgow, to devote more time to supporting other women and young people in business.

Sales director Matt Munro has been appointed managing director of the business, which is based in the former Templeton carpet factory overlooking Glasgow Green.

Mr Munro will officially take over on 1 September.

Ms Wetzel, one of Scotland’s highest profile female entrepreneurs, said: “After 12 years at the helm of WEST I have made the decision to step away from the day-to-day running of the beerhall and brewery business to allow me to dedicate more time to projects both connected and unconnected to the core WEST business.

“I will retain my shareholding in the business and will continue to assist the team in an advisory capacity.

“I have long had an interest in angel investment, supporting women in business and ensuring younger people in Scotland reach their potential. This will provide the time to commit my energy to these causes close to my Gerwegian heart.”

Mr Munro has been a part of the senior management team at WEST for five years and has spent more than 20 years working in senior sales and commercial roles in the Scottish licensed trade at Wallaces Express and C&C Group.

Two years ago Ms Wetzel began the process of transferring the business into the ownership of its staff.

At the time, she said: “The plan was not to get rich with this – the plan was to prove a point to my dad that people in Glasgow would buy really great lager.

“I think I’ve proved that point and it’s much more important in life to have a purpose than to have cash.

“I drive a nice car, I live in a nice house and I go on nice holidays; I could buy a private jet, but what’s the point?”