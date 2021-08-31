WestJet to fly direct from Scots airports to Canada

New flights from Edinburgh and Glasgow

Airline WestJet is to operate direct flights between Canada and Edinburgh for the first time and resume its Glasgow service.

The Canadian carrier will become the latest airline to arrive into the capital following a similar decision by Virgin Atlantic.

An Edinburgh-Toronto service is due to begin next June using a Boeing 737 Max.

WestJet’s decision to fly from Edinburgh grows the connections Scotland’s capital has with North America, with more transatlantic carriers expected to resume services next year.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “We know there is huge interest in North America and Canada in particular, so welcoming a fantastic airline like WestJet to Edinburgh Airport is hugely exciting and we are glad to welcome them to Scotland’s capital.”

WestJet has also announced plans to reinstate its Glasgow Airport Halifax route from May next year and also add a new direct service to Toronto.

It heralds the return of services to North America from Glasgow Airport for the first time since March last year. WestJet has been operating flights to Halifax since May 2015.

WestJet will also operate a second direct route from Glasgow for the first time with a new non-stop service to Toronto.

Derek Provan, chief executive of AGS Airports, which owns Glasgow Airport, said: “As well as being the first North American carrier to confirm a return to Glasgow with the resumption of the Halifax route, our long-time airline partner WestJet has also chosen to strengthen its partnership with us further by expanding operations in Scotland to now include Toronto.”

On Monday Canada was designated a green list country by the Scottish Government, which means passengers arriving in Scotland are not required to isolate but must take a PCR test on day two of arrival.