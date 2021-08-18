Main Menu

10th edition

WeDoScotland adds categories to latest awards

By a Daily Business reporter | August 18, 2021

New categories announced for awards

WeDO Scotland has launched its 10th annual search to find Scotland’s top entrepreneurial talent and has introduced new categories to reflect the evolving economy.

The awards, which celebrate business scale up and entrepreneurship, will be announced on 5 November at an event in Edinburgh. 

New Awards include Eco Entrepreneur of the Year, Employee Owned Business of the Year, and Best Use of Technology

These add to the seven existing categories, including Young Entrepreneur, High Growth Company, International Entrepreneur, Scottish Product of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year.

Belinda Roberts, CEO & founder, said: “At no time has it been more welcome and deserving to celebrate the success of Scottish entrepreneurs and businesses. 

“Scottish SMEs have risen to the previously unimaginable challenges faced in light of the pandemic with inspiring determination, and their efforts will make a tangible difference to the recovery of the Scottish economy.”

Events & Awards No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Steven Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Scottish Edge, and Judith Cruickshank, Managing Director of Business Banking at Royal Bank of Scotland,

Sustainable firms to pitch for £100k at COP 26

Steven Hamill and Judith Cruickshank n front of this year’s COP26 venues Scottish EDGE, the UK’sRead More

Evelyn-McDonald-new

Scottish Enterprise doubles support for young

Evelyn McDonald: ‘significant role’ A further £75,000 has been made available to high growth firmsRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.