WeDoScotland adds categories to latest awards

10th edition

By a Daily Business reporter |

New categories announced for awards

WeDO Scotland has launched its 10th annual search to find Scotland’s top entrepreneurial talent and has introduced new categories to reflect the evolving economy.

The awards, which celebrate business scale up and entrepreneurship, will be announced on 5 November at an event in Edinburgh.

New Awards include Eco Entrepreneur of the Year, Employee Owned Business of the Year, and Best Use of Technology.

These add to the seven existing categories, including Young Entrepreneur, High Growth Company, International Entrepreneur, Scottish Product of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year.

Belinda Roberts, CEO & founder, said: “At no time has it been more welcome and deserving to celebrate the success of Scottish entrepreneurs and businesses.

“Scottish SMEs have risen to the previously unimaginable challenges faced in light of the pandemic with inspiring determination, and their efforts will make a tangible difference to the recovery of the Scottish economy.”