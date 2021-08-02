Voyager opens wellness shop and unveils distribution deal

Retail offering

Nick Tulloch: working to secure further deals

Voyager, the health and wellness company established to supply high-quality Cannabidiol (CBD) and hemp seed oil products , has opened its first retail store in St. Andrews.

The company has also entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with D Atkinson Herbalist & Clinic in Edinburgh, trading as Napiers.

In line with the positive take up of Voyager products in third party stores, the company has increased its sales capabilities, hiring additional sales staff and continuing to develop relationships with third party distributors.

Nick Tulloch, chief executive and founder of Voyager, said: “Opening our first physical retail premises in a prime location is an important milestone for the company.

“It complements both our existing online sales presence and our growing number of trade accounts, and we are confident our St Andrews operation will serve as a useful blueprint for future moves in this space.

“Although it is early days, the store traded strongly and profitably from the start, supporting our belief that the UK high streets are under-served by high quality CBD sales outlets.”

“As well as the new ability to reach a strong customer base directly through our own store, the new strategic partnership agreed with D Atkinson Herbalist & Clinic underlines the significant appetite for our products.

“Our alignment with this well renowned Edinburgh business is a strong endorsement and we are working hard to secure further deals of this type as part of our ambitious growth strategy.”