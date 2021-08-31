Veteran journalist joins Good Health as editor

Media moves

Magazine continues to grow says publisher

Good Health, Wellbeing & The Great Outdoors has appointed veteran journalist and broadcaster JJ Stenhouse as editor.

Ms Stenhouse joins Scotland’s only health and wellbeing print title having trained in regional newspapers and worked on Fleet Street and national magazines before moving on to work for broadcasting giants including Channel 4, ITN, Sky, and NBC.

She hosts her own internet radio show, Alchemy 1.01, which focuses on personal transformation through re-connection with nature, on UK Health Radio, and is qualified in the psychology of communication and non-verbal intelligence. She is also Scotland’s Global Business Connector for Women Speakers Association.

Her appointment follows former publishing editor Lynda Hamilton Parker’s decision to step down to focus on business development and marketing. Ms Hamilton Parker is the founder of Good Health, Wellbeing & The Great Outdoors, which was formerly known as Holistic Scotland Magazine between 2018 and 2020.

She now takes up the position of head of sales, digital & marketing as the magazine moves to a new, larger format.

Ms Hamilton Parker said: “The magazine continues to grow, in more ways than one, and both JJ and I look forward to embracing this next stage in its life cycle.”

Ms Stenhouse said: “Scotland has so much to offer and I’m looking forward to giving people in the natural wellbeing world a voice, as well as highlighting our country’s excellent products, services and innovations.”

Bold St Media

Aberdeenshire-based PR and marketing consultancy Bold St Media has appointed Natasha Burnett as account executive. The new role follows a period of business growth across oil and gas, technology, finance, and waste management.

Ms Burnett worked in PR and marketing in the entertainment and energy sectors.

She joins as the agency marks its fifth anniversary.