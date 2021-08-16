University spin-out secures funds for green pesticides

Crop development

A Glasgow University spinout specialising in the next generation of green insecticides has secured seed investment of £1.3 million to support ongoing development of its unique nature-inspired pesticides, the first of their kind to be developed worldwide.

SOLASTA Bio develops environmentally-friendly products that meet a global need for new and effective crop protection. These biopesticides also preserve the ecosystem by protecting beneficial insects such as bees.

The firm was established in May last year after four years of research funded by UKRI BBSRC and the EC, and commercialisation support from Scottish Enterprise’s High Growth Spinout Programme.

Its products effectively target insect pests while preserving beneficial pollinators such as bees in an environmentally friendly and sustainable manner.

Investors in this seed funding round include The Yield Lab Europe, SIS Ventures, members of Cambridge Agritech and UKI2S, who also provided access to the UKI2S managed Innovate UK Sub Fund grant. Founding investors UKI2S and Scottish Enterprise provided pre-seed funding.

With this latest funding secured, SOLASTA Bio is aiming to take the trials of its biopesticides out of the laboratory and into real-world settings.

The company aims to bring its first biopesticides to market in 2027, around half the time traditionally taken by synthetic pest control products.

The global insecticides market is currently dominated by synthetic chemicals accounting for 94% of insect control solutions, with a projected 2022 value of $22 billion.

While 75% of food crops are dependent on pollinator insects, other insects cause enormous social, health and economic damage accounting for at least $70 billion in US crop losses alone.

However, the insecticides market is under increasing pressure from widespread insect resistance, lack of species specificity, increasing regulatory controls and consumer preferences for non-chemical residues.

The company was co-founded by scientist and entrepreneur Professor Shireen Davies, CEO, alongside world leader in insect biology and functional genomics Professor Julian Dow, who is CSO, together with CTO and former BASF senior executive Paul Bernasconi, and Professor Robert Liskamp, peptide technology.

The three management team co-founders are joined by chairman Rob Wylie and CFO David Armour, with R&D staff based in Glasgow.

Professor Davies, said: “The global market for insecticides has been under intense scrutiny for many years now, with growing demands on food production requiring greater levels of crop protection, counterbalanced by heightened concerns for the environment.

“Through our proprietary technology platform, we have developed a world-leading solution which represents a profound change for how insect control agents are discovered, and a step change in how we not only protect our crops worldwide, but also our ecosystem.

“This seed funding now allows us to accelerate our R&D plans and move towards Series A in 2022.”