Two tenants for Dundee dockside development

Chroma scheme

Paddy Burns, Chris van der Kuyl, and Stewart Clark of Chroma Developments

Hutch, a mobile game development studio based in London, is one of two companies setting up at Chroma Developments’ Water’s Edge scheme on Dundee’s dockside.

Formed in June 2011, Hutch specialises in automotive themed games and ranks among the UK’s fastest-growing private technology companies. Its most successful games include Rebel Racing, F1® Clash and Top Drives and in 2018 it set up a Dundee studio.

In December it was acquired by Stockholm-based investment company Modern Times Group (MTG).

Aberdeen-headquartered finance advisory specialist Hutcheon Mearns is also moving into Water’s Edge, a Grade A office development.

The 29,500 sq ft site is Chroma’s first landmark development and home to Chroma Ventures, 4J Studios, Ace Aquatec, Broker Insights, Predict Mobile, Saturn Fluid Engineering, Stormcloud Games and Puny Astronaut, among others.

The site is also the base for modern co-working space, Flux, which offers companies flexible working and is a model that has grown in popularity during the Covid pandemic.

Chroma Developments is part of Chroma Ventures, which was launched earlier this year by Scottish entrepreneurs and founders of 4J Studios, Paddy Burns and Chris van der Kuyl, as a means of consolidating their portfolio of investments.

Stewart Clark, managing director of Chroma Developments, said plans were under way for the second phase of development at Water’s Edge, as well as other potential opportunities in Dundee’s dockside and elsewhere.

Peter Hansen-Chambers, CFO/CRO at Hutch, said: “We feel the building and location is perfect for Hutch.

“There has clearly been a lot of investment into the area and seeing that alongside the city’s rich heritage is very impressive. Dundee has always had a reputation for fantastic games talent, and that made it very attractive to us as we seek to grow. We’re looking forward to making Water’s Edge our home in Scotland.”

Craig Hutcheon, managing director at Hutcheon Mearns, said: “The innovative facilities available at Water’s Edge, combined with the prime location were key in deciding to base our Dundee presence there as we continue to grow.”

Building services deal

Dundee building services firm McGill has announced the acquisition of Falkirk-based McDougall Group.

It is the latest deal by McGill after it was bought out of administration in February 2019.