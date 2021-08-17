Tui cancels flights to holiday hotspots amid Covid alert

Travel setback

No-go: Sardinia is out of bounds until the autumn

Holiday travel firm Tui has cancelled flights to popular hotspot destinations amid continuing coronavirus alerts across Europe and beyond.

The company will offer no flights to parts of Italy – Sardinia, Sicily and Calabria – and to Almeria and Girona in Spain, as well Malta until at least 31 October.

Flights and packages for holidays to Austria, Slovenia, Bulgaria and Montenegro have also been cancelled until the autumn, along with cruises.

Beyond Europe, a number of other flights have been cancelled because of “ongoing uncertainty around travel”, some until 31 August and others until 4 September (see list below).

The changes affect customers who booked flights for the end of August through to October to these destinations.

Holidays to green and amber list destinations that are going ahead include the Balearics – Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca – and the Canaries – including Tenerife and Gran Canaria – and Malta with non-Tui flights.

Tui said: “We won’t take any customers to Red destinations or those which require quarantine on arrival, unless this can be foregone by a Covid test.

“If we need to cancel holidays because of updated government guidance, or after reviewing our holiday programme, we will contact customers and aim to give at least seven days advance notice.

“These customers can request a full cash refund, or to change to a later date or alternative holiday with a booking incentive.

“We know some customers may be unsure about travelling this summer, so to offer continued flexibility and reassurance, fee-free changes can be made up to 14 days before travel for customers due to depart up to and including 31 October.

“All holidays departing up to and including 31 October include COVID cover.”

The firm said last week it had 4.2m people booked for the summer period in total.

Tui’s cancelled flight destinations:

Up to and including 31 August:

Florida and Mexico (Cancun)

India, Indonesia, Italy (Sicily and Sardinia), Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand (Phuket), UAE (Abu Dhabi) and USA with non-TUI flights

Up to and including 4 September:

Aruba, Cape Verde, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Italy (Naples), Mexico (Puerto Vallarta), Turkey and Tunisia

Canada, Kenya, Seychelles and Tobago with non-TUI flights

Up to and including 31 October:

Austria, Italy and Slovenia (TUI Lakes and Mountains including non-TUI flights)

Bulgaria (Varna and Bourgas)

Italy (Sicily, Sardinia, Calabria)

Mainland Spain (Almeria and Girona)

Malta (except non-TUI flights) and Montenegro