TSG acquires Prime Fuelling on road to ‘one-stop shop’

Energy deal

TSG has recently restructured

TSG UK Solutions, the fuel system installation and maintenance firm, has acquired the business of Prime Fuelling Systems.

The deal follows the recent restructuring of TSG UK to cope with increased demand for nationwide fleet installation and service and follows the similar acquisition of Cameron Forecourt in 2019.

Prime Fuelling has been providing bespoke fleet installations and services for more than 20 years in the retail, commercial and defence sectors.

It is a specialist in the installation and maintenance of AdBlue facilities and works with all the major chemical providers.

Its team of electrical and mechanical engineers will join TSG’s existing fleet team. No other details about the deal were disclosed.

Henry Simpson, managing director of TSG UK, said Prime’s “experience and technical knowledge will be an excellent addition to TSG, and help us provide the nationwide, comprehensive fuel solutions that our clients expect.”

John Dobson, managing director of Prime Fuelling, said: ‘We are pleased to handing over to the very safe hands of TSG where I know the business will thrive.”

The integration of Prime Fuelling continues TSG’s strategy of offering a ‘one-stop-shop’ for innovative energy and retail solutions on a nationwide basis.