Tower block plans submitted | new tenant for Dyce estate

Property briefs

Proposed Charing Cross scheme

A planning application for a residential tower block on the site of Portcullis House at Charing Cross in Glasgow has been submitted to the council.

Watkin Jones Group wants to redevelop the site of the former HMRC building in India Street.

The existing dated building will be demolished and replaced with 685 build to rent (BTR) and co-living homes for the city.

This is made up of a 279-unit BTR development to the north of the site, adjacent to Charing Cross Station, and a 406 studio co-living scheme to the south, adjacent to the Scottish Power Building.

Prior to submitting the planning application, Watkin Jones Group undertook extensive consultation with local representatives, community groups and political representatives.

ABZ Business Park signs lease with Fluid Technologies

Fluid Technologies, a supplier and distributor of paint spraying equipment and fluid handling equipment, is the latest company to take up tenancy at ABZ Business Park in Dyce.

The company has signed a five-year lease on a 2,500 sq.ft of workshop and office space and earlier this month relocated its Kintore Operations to the estate.

The firm said its new base will be developed to include a multi-product services area and increased distribution capacity of products, spares and associated consumables that will expand the firm’s painting and surface treatment systems capabilities across the UK and further afield.