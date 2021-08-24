TMD has designs on growth after Govan move

New base

The Marketing Department

Rising demand has seen Glasgow-based marketing, design and events agency The Marketing Department (TMD) open a new headquarters in Govan.

The company, which has an international client base, has been located in Bath Street in the city centre since 2017 but has signed a five-year lease on larger office space within the historic Fairfield Govan Heritage Centre and Workspace.

TMD’s new studio is based at the former headquarters of Fairfield, the former ship designer and builder.

Located within the Central Govan Conservation Area, the iconic A-listed edifice which was built between 1889 and 1891, has been restored in a £5.8 million project to provide a heritage centre and office accommodation.

The former drawing offices once used by engineers and draughtsman have been refurbished to accommodate a mezzanine level and TMD chief executive Christopher Graham believes the move will help underpin the firm’s growth plans.

“We have enjoyed being in the city centre but as time wore on it became less and less suitable for us to remain there,” he said.

“The move will help us to enjoy increased growth. This spectacular building ensures that we will be better placed to assist current and future clients.

“Our new space, which Charles Rennie Mackintosh helped create as an apprentice, was originally the offices of Fairfield’s naval architects. It is here where they designed more than 700 ships. It is thrilling for us to return the space to the use it was originally designed for: creative business.”

At approximately 1,500 sq ft, the new studio is nearly 10 times the size of the previous office. TMD will also have use of the preserved Fairfield boardroom.

“I think the expectation has been that a creative agency should be in the city centre but Covid has changed that and we proved to ourselves and others that wasn’t the case anymore,” said Mr Graham, who is also chairman of the Scottish charity Stepping Stones for Families.

“We are excited to be based at Fairfield as there is a real synergy for us. This place was left abandoned for a long time before it was bought over and repurposed and it gives me a buzz to know we’re taking it back to being a design office.

“From an ethical point of view, it really suits us as well as it’s run by the charity Govan Workspace. The surplus they make goes back into the community so I’m happier paying into an organisation like that which will maintain this heritage site and support the local community and not just pocket the money.”