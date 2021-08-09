Take to the skies with a hot air balloon flight

Flying high

Up, up and away: ballooning is a great adventure

Webster Adventures, Scotland’s premier commercial balloon company, is experiencing a period of growing popularity as thrill-seekers emerge from lockdown.

The business, which operates out of Kinross, has only recently returned to the skies after a 16-month layoff because of the pandemic.

It is now seeing a rush of bookings from those eager to experience the great outdoors and has taken on a crew member to assist Balloon Pilot Pete Forster and business founder Daniel Webster.

“It’s great to be back up in the skies with passengers” says Mr Webster. “Pete, our pilot, is doing a fantastic job as we have many customers booking their flights as some have had to wait since before lockdown.

“We’ve also had many new bookings as it appears that flying in a hot air balloon is on many people’s bucket list after lockdown – quite right too, as it’s an amazing experience, and we are happy to oblige as many people as we can.”

“We’ve missed so much time with the pandemic, and received no funding help at all in the past sixteen months. It would be ideal to have a nice long flying season this year.

“Please look out for our distinctive orange balloon in the skies above Kinross, Fife & Perthshire.

“Most flights last around an hour and a half, you’ll see so much from the air which gives a completely different perspective!”

Further details, to book a time slot for your flight, or to buy gift vouchers, please go online at www.websteradventures.com

