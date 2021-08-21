Switch of role for Sturgeon’s chief of staff Lloyd

Government adviser

New job: Liz Lloyd

Nicola Sturgeon’s top aide is moving to a new role in the Scottish Government as the First Minister’s strategic policy and political adviser.

Liz Lloyd, who has been Ms Sturgeon’s chief of staff since January 2015, will be replaced by Colin McAllister, a former adviser to Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

Mr McAllister has been filling in for Ms Lloyd during her extended leave of absence since the Scottish parliament elections in May.

She announced her new role on Twitter, saying: “After 6 years as FM Chief of staff pleased to say I’m taking up a new post next week as First Minister’s Strategic Adviser focussed on long term transformational policies for Scotland incl net zero, poverty & the economy.”

She will be back at work next week as MSPs return to the chamber for the new session.

In March, Ms Sturgeon defended Ms Lloyd after she was accused of “interfering” in the Scottish Government’s sexual misconduct probe into Alex Salmond.

