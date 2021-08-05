Sustainable firms to pitch for £100k at COP 26

Scottish EDGE

Steven Hamill and Judith Cruickshank n front of this year’s COP26 venues

Scottish EDGE, the UK’s biggest competition for high growth businesses, is offering firms the chance to pitch onstage at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) to secure funding of up to £100,000.

The additional finance for a sustainable business has been provided by Royal Bank of Scotland which is also the principal partner of COP26.

The new Net Zero EDGE award reflects Scotland’s drive to be net zero by 2045. It celebrates the role that innovative businesspeople and entrepreneurs are playing in making this target achievable.

Judith Cruickshank, RBS managing director, business banking, said: “As COP26 comes to Glasgow in November, awareness of the importance of making sustainability and climate friendly practices core to how you operate has never been greater.

“We hope that this new award category offers well deserved recognition for those organisations leading the way in the transition to net zero – and inspires others to do the same.”

Steven Hamill, chief operating officer at Scottish EDGE, said: “Tackling climate change has never been more important, especially with COP26 set to put the spotlight on Scotland’s net zero targets later this year.

“We want to recognise the great work that Scottish businesses, from a range of sectors, are doing to help deliver net zero.”

Applicants can apply for this category through the Scottish EDGE website and all eligible applicants that meet the climate award criteria will be automatically considered for the COP26 pitching competition.