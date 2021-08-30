Sturgeon ends self-isolation after negative Covid test

FM in clear

First Minister took a PCR test

Nicola Sturgeon has received a negative Covid test after being forced to self-isolate following contact with someone who had earlier tested positive.

Scotland’s First Minister, who has been fully vaccinated, revealed on Twitter on Sunday night that the NHS Test & Protect service had contacted her and that she had taken a PCR test.

This morning she tweeted that she was “relieved to report that my PCR test is negative”.

However, she said she would continue doing regular lateral flow tests as an ‘added precaution’ and urged others to do the same.

Ms Sturgeon attended a number of functions in the past week. On Wednesday she was at the Golden Jubilee Hospital with health secretary Humza Yousaf and 24 hours later she joined Edinburgh University’s graduation celebration.

Today (Monday) she was due to open new NHS facilities in Glasgow and meet the Green co-leaders to formally invite them to join her government ahead of the resumption of parliament this week.

These in-person events were called off and Ms Sturgeon was working from home in Glasgow awaiting the results of her PCR test.

She was also due to interview Shuggie Bain author Douglas Stuart at the Edinburgh International Book Festival, but it was not clear if it would go ahead.

The first minister last week expressed concern at the rising number of cases but said the Scottish government was not considering the introduction of a circuit breaker lockdown.

Scotland recorded another record number of new coronavirus cases, with 7,113 people testing positive for the first time, according to Scottish government figures published on Sunday.

The number of patients in hospital with recently confirmed coronavirus infections has also risen for the ninth consecutive day, reaching 507, with 52 in intensive care.