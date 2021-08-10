Strachan doubles up with new position at Celtic

Parkhead, Dens roles

Gordon Strachan

Gordon Strachan will combine two jobs at rival Premiership clubs after agreeing to a short-term consultancy role with Celtic.

The 64-year-old, who managed Celtic between 2005 and 2009, will have a remit that will include the academy, ‘B’ team and the women’s side “with a view to providing recommendations” to chief executive Dom McKay.

He will continue as technical director at Dundee FC while working for Celtic.

“The development of young players and seeing them improve and grow is a real passion for me and I will do anything I can to support the club in these areas,” said the former Scotland boss.

“Great people at Celtic always do great work. I look forward to building on this work, liaising with Dom and all our Celtic colleagues once again and hope we can work together for the benefit of the club and these teams so they ultimately can develop further and bring Celtic success.

“I also look forward to continuing my work at Dundee FC where I have established a great working relationship and close bond with the manager, managing director, staff and coaches.”

McKay said: “Like all high-performance environments we never stand still and always seek development and improvement. I look forward to working with Gordon, utilising the extensive expertise and knowledge he has to the benefit of the club.

“Gordon achieved great things for Celtic as our manager. It goes without saying that he has a really close connection to Celtic and of course a tremendous affection for the club.”

Strachan’s son Gavin is currently a first-team coach at Parkhead.

Commenting on Strachan’s new role, Dundee said it would have no impact on his duties at the club.

New Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou recorded his first league win in charge of the Hoops with a 6-0 demolition of Dundee on Sunday.