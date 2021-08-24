Stirling pavilion sold to tech firm Emblation

New tenant

Sold: Maxxium House, Stirling

Maxxium House at Castle Business Park, Stirling has been sold to medical microwave technology company, Emblation.

The 20,496 sq ft building is a modern, two-storey open plan office pavilion a mile from the city centre.

Ryden associate Iain Taylor, who handled the sale for Aston Property Ventures jointly with Galbraith, said: “The large floorplates on offer at Maxxium House combined with its great location, made it an excellent choice for Emblation to expand and develop their business.

“Castle Business Park continues to play a key role in the establishment of Stirling as a thriving business location.”

Gary Beale, co-founder and CEO of Emblation added: “Maxxium House allows Emblation to create new foundations that reflects our company ethos and vision through great working conditions and a focus on health and wellbeing for the next phase of the company’s accelerated growth.