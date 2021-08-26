SSE to re-power landmark hydro power station

£50m investment

Tummel Bridge has provided power since the 1930s

One of Scotland’s industrial landmarks is to undergo a £50 million modernisation that will ensure it remains a key part of the energy supply network for at least another 40 years.

SSE Renewables will spend the next two years re-powering the Tummel Bridge Hydro-Electric Power Station in Scotland’s Highlands with efficient turbine technology.

It is the largest single investment SSE Renewables has made in the refurbishment of its existing hydro fleet in recent times.

The move comes at a time when greater emphasis is being placed on the role of hydro power to help Scotland and the wider UK achieve the goals of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 and 2050 respectively.

The work on the Tummel Bridge power station will start next Spring and and is expected to support up to 65 construction roles at peak.

Located in the centre of the overall Tummel Valley Hydro Scheme cascade, the power station was commissioned in 1933 and is one of the oldest hydro power plants in Scotland.

It is housed within an iconic Category A listed structure and currently delivers around 140 GWh of renewable generation output each year.

As well as generating its own power output, it plays an important strategic role in efficiently moving water onwards in the overall hydro-electric scheme to the Clunie and Pitlochry power stations.