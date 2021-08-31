Speed to push sales of Marty the Robot in US

Robotics

Edinburgh tech company Robotical has appointed a head of North America to spearhead market development of its STEM learning solution built around walking robot, Marty. Hal Speed, pictured, will help Robotical refine its educational offering, augment channel partnerships and build awareness among key audiences.

Robotical has sold more than 7,000 Marty units since 2017, growing distribution to 65 countries via resellers and direct sales and the company is now looking to increase its US presence and gain solid market traction.

Robotical founder Dr Sandy Enoch said: “North America is an untapped market for us and the opportunities are huge albeit complex.

“We had known of Hal for his great work and commitment to levelling the playing field for the introduction and uptake of computer science in schools in the US. With his background, knowledge and expertise, he’s the ideal person to help us optimise our offering and get a strong foothold within the North American market.”

Mr Speed has led sales and marketing strategies for both start-ups and household names including Texas Instruments, AMD and Dell. He co-authored the K-12 Computer Science Framework, used by curriculum standard writers such as CSTA and state and national education departments and agencies.

In 2015 he established CS4TX (Computer Science for Texas), a grassroots initiative campaigning to put computer science on the curriculum for all children, spurred initially by experiences with his own children.