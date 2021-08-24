Souter Investments unveils exit and three acquisitions

Deals revealed

Sir Brian Souter: new deals

Souter Investments has sold Pet Network International (PNI) and backed three three other ventures across a range of sectors.

The private investment arm of Sir Brian Souter and his family has exited PNI following its sale by The Rohatyn Group to A&M Capital Europe.

Souter Investments backed TRG to create the company in 2018 through the acquisition and merger of three distinct pet supplies businesses – Pet Centar, Animax and Mr. Pet.

It delivered substantial growth, becoming the top pet care platform in southeast Europe, operating across Croatia, Romania, Slovenia, Serbia, and Bulgaria.

On the acquisition front, Souter Investments has now partnered with retail executive Ben Barnett to buy out Celtic & Co, a wool-based sustainable clothing and homeware brand based in Cornwall and specialising in ethically sourced fashion.

It has also merged US voluntary carbon market specialist Natural Capital Partners with existing Souter portfolio company Climate Care.

This has created a voluntary carbon market business offering solutions for companies and organisations looking to meet ambitious climate goals..

Souter has backed Fremman Capital, the pan-European mid-market private equity house, in its acquisition of a majority stake in VPS, the marine fuel testing and advisory services company, which assists the global shipping fleet verify fuel and oil quality to meet environmental regulations.

These deals follow Souter Investments involvement in a Penta Capital led syndicate which completed the £1.1bn acquisition of TalkTalk in March.

Since formation in 2006, Souter has invested approaching £500m in over 60 unquoted companies, either as the lead investor or as a partner for other financial sponsors. It currently has a portfolio of investments in more than 30 private businesses.