SOSE partners CivTech to boost public services

South of Scotland Enterprise has teamed up with the CivTech programme to apply IT solutions to public sector services and challenges.

In a first for a Scottish enterprise agency, SOSE has agreed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Scottish Government initiative.

SOSE is already working with the programme by co-sponsoring two CivTech Challenges.

The first is a partnership with John Muir Trust, the Langholm Initiative community development trust and Southern Uplands Partnership aiming to discover how technology can help landowners better understand the potential for carbon storage on and inform land-use decisions.

The second is a partnership with social enterprise Care Training Consortium to discover if trainers can assess the skills and practice competence of learners, using remote and online services.

Jane Morrison-Ross, SOSE’s chief executive, said: “This new partnership with CivTech will aim to provide inclusive opportunities for community groups, third sector and public sector organisations across the South of Scotland to access innovation, or indeed create innovative solutions.”

Ivan McKee, Minister for Business, Trade, Tourism and Enterprise, said: “As we navigate our new digital landscape, we must drive innovation in the public sector by connecting it to the nation’s tech talent, particularly SMEs and start-ups to deliver achievable and meaningful results.”