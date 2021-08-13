Shot Scope raises funds to expand golf technology

Global plan

Shot Scope has grown significantly

Golf technology company, Shot Scope, has received £1.5m to help the Edinburgh company scale internationally.

Usman Ali, senior director from Virgin Money’s Growth Finance team, led the latest investment into the company.

Shot Scope is a manufacturer of shot tracking devices, and has grown to a team of 20 based in the company’s Edinburgh head office.

It raised more than £7m investment through key shareholders since its formation in 2014.

Investors include Old College Capital, the University of Edinburgh in-house venture investment fund; and angel group Equity Gap.

Shot Scope has an ambitious plan to scale globally during 2022-23, initially targeting the US where the company has a retail presence.

In May it hit a landmark 100 million shots recorded, with 50 million coming in the last 10 months.

A statement from the company initially stated the Scottish National Investment Bank was an investor, but this is not the case.