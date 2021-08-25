Scottish International Week to focus on COP26

SIW21

Russell Dalgleish: huge international interest in Scotland (pic: Terry Murden)

An annual conference to boost trade and share knowledge among the Scottish diaspora will take place during the COP26 summit to highlight opportunities for business.

Scottish Business Network (SBN) said its fifth Scottish International Week (SIW21) will tap into the global audience and interest that will be created around the climate event in Glasgow in November.

SBN chairman Russell Dalgleish announced that the week-long SIW21 will be much larger than in previous years and will once again be in-person and virtual. Last year’s event attracted 10,000 registrations.

“The popularity of SIW last year took us all by surprise and it’s quite clear there is huge international interest in Scotland,” he said.

“It seemed only sensible to move SIW to early November so that we could help amplify the incredible innovation we are witnessing in Scotland to address Climate Change.”

Gavin Tweedie, chairman of the newly-branded Net Zero Nation (formally the Net Zero Scot Community) said SIW will be used “to showcase how the SME community in Scotland can be mobilised to decarbonise their businesses.”

Net Zero Nation has helped 21 Scottish companies pledge to the UNFCC Race to Zero and aims to get at least 100 signed up by the start of COP26.

Also at the launch was Bernard Pollack of Food Tank, a US-based not-for-profit company which supports environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable ways of alleviating hunger, obesity, and bringing people together for food system change.

He said: “We have the voice to influence not only policy and decision makers, but also businesses who have the power to make a difference now, and we’re thrilled that Scottish International Week will have such a strong climate focus this year”.

Learn more on the conference website: https://www.scottishinternationalweek.com/what-is-siw2021

Contact Scottish Business Network here: scott@sbn.scot

Signup to the Race to Zero here: https://www.futurenetzero.com/net-zero-scotland-community-race-to-zero/